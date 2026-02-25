Bud Cricket Club Start with a Huge Victory at 8th Assam Premier Club Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club registered a convincing nine-wicket victory over Evergreen Club of Goalpara in their opening match of the Intra Zonal Round (Head Quarter Zone) of the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship at Judges Field today.

After being invited to bat, Evergreen Club were bowled out for 176 runs in 49.1 overs. Pushparaj Sharma claimed 4 wickets for 14.

Sujad Islam was the top scorer for Evergreen with a well-made 52 off 70 balls. Amulya Das contributed 32 runs.

In reply, Bud Cricket Club comfortably chased down the target in 36.2 overs, losing only one wicket. Swarnav Srijit Gugu Das led the charge with a brilliant 72 off 107 balls, striking 10 fours. Sanjay Kumar Singh also scored an unbeaten 71 off 99 deliveries.

