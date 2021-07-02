Bulgaria to send 42 athletes in Tokyo Olympics

SOFIA: Bulgaria will send 42 athletes to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the General Assembly of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) decided here on Thursday. The 42 athletes will compete in 14 sports inclduing wrestling, rhythmic gymnastics, weightlifting, athletics, shooting, boxing, and swimming. "I want to wish them to perform very well, to win medals, and why not gold," the BOC president and leader of the country's Olympic delegation Stefka Kostadinova told the assembly. IANS



