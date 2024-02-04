Bumrah Breaks Bazball; India in pole position Hosts 28/0, lead by 171 runs at stumps after Jaiswal’s 209, Bumrah’s 6-fer

Visakhapatnam: Yashasvi Jaiswal converted his century into a maiden double-hundred while Jasprit Bumrah produced a masterclass in reverse-swing bowling as the duo put India in pole position on Day Two of the second Test against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing in just his sixth Test match, Jaiswal began from an overnight score of 179 not out to hit a career-best 209 from 290 balls, laced with 19 fours and seven sixes. He led India’s charge single-handedly, especially when the next best score in the line-up was 34, before being dismissed by veteran fast-bowler James Anderson, as India made 396 in 112 overs.

In reply, England raced to 114/1, with Zak Crawley making a quick 76, before they were bowled out for 253, giving India a 143-run lead. Bumrah took 6-45 in 15.5 overs, his best Test figures in India and also became the fastest bowler from his country to reach 150 scalps in the format.

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets on his return to Tests, while Axar Patel had a scalp to his name. Jaiswal (15 not out) and Rohit Sharma (13 not out) hit six boundaries between themselves to make it 28/0 in five overs of their second innings at stumps, with India leading by 171 runs.

Jaiswal mixed caution and aggression in equal measure and stood tall even as his team-mates fell from the other end to become the third youngest Indian batter to score a double hundred in Test cricket, via a six and four off debutant England spinner Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over.

But Day Two’s morning session left England happy as India’s last four wickets fell for 32 runs. Anderson took three wickets in his miserly spell while Bashir and Rehan Ahmed also took three scalps.

Crawley and Duckett took England to 32/0 at lunch, including the latter taking three boundaries off Mukesh in the fourth over. Post lunch, Crawley got a life at 18, when Shubman Gill couldn’t hold on to a chance at short mid-wicket. Crawley proceeded to take four boundaries off Bumrah and even took a boundary off Ashwin by beating leg-gully on his right.

But India had a breakthrough when Kuldeep got extra bounce on a good length ball which Duckett tried to defend and the ball was caught by a silly point. Ollie Pope survived on his very first ball when K.S. Bharat couldn’t gather the ball cleanly, and missed a stumping chance.

Crawley continued to go his way undeterred -– driving Kuldeep firmly through long-off for four, before slog-sweeping for six to get his fifty in just 52 balls. While Pope was being tested by the Indian spinners, especially by Ashwin on the outside edge, Crawley was nailing his slog-sweep, punch and drive against the off-spinner for boundaries as England reached 100 in the 20th over.

Crawley’s fun came to an end when he tried to take on a slightly wide ball against Patel and the ball took the leading edge to a back-tracking backward point. Joe Root was off the mark with a reverse sweep but was teased by away-swingers from a probing Bumrah. The plan worked well as Root poked at the corridor of uncertainty and edged to first slip.

Pope was the next person to be taken out by Bumrah, looking clueless against a pacy inswinging yorker which slipped past his toes to leave middle and leg stumps in complete mess. Bairstow and Stokes looked fluent till tea arrived, but after that, it was Bumrah wreaking havoc yet again.

He began his magical work by luring Bairstow to play a drive and the edge carried to first slip. England’s collapse continued when Ben Foakes was bowled past the outside edge by Kuldeep and Rehan pulled the wrist-spinner to mid-wicket.

Stokes stepped in to shape England’s fightback by pulling Kuldeep and getting a thick edge fly past slip to get two boundaries. Stokes and Tom Hartley found boundaries at a click clip before Bumrah came back to halt the fightback.

Bumrah shaped one back in, which kept low, to go under Stokes’ bat and hit off-stump. The England captain left bewildered and shrugged his shoulders as the pacer got his 150th Test scalp. Bumrah got his fifth wicket when Hartley edged to first slip and ended England’s innings by trapping Anderson plumb lbw to complete an incredible six-wicket haul on a placid pitch, as he and Jaiswal handed India a huge advantage. IANS

Scoreboard

India : 1st innings (from overnight 336/6)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Bairstow b Anderson 209

R Ashwin c Foakes b Anderson 20

Kuldeep Yadav not out 8

Jasprit Bumrah c Root b Ahmed 6

Mukesh Kumar c Root b Bashir 0

Extras: 2; Total: 396-10 (112)

FOW: Bharat (330-6, 91), Ashwin (364-7, 100.3), Jaiswal (383-8, 106.5), Bumrah (395-9, 110.5), Kumar (396-10, 112)

Bowling:

James Anderson 25 4 47 3

Joe Root 14 0 71 0

Tom Hartley 18 2 74 1

Shoaib Bashir 38 1 138 3

Rehan Ahmed 17 2 65 3

England: 1st innings:

Zak Crawley c Iyer b Patel 76

Ben Duckett c Patidar b Yadav 21

Ollie Pope b Bumrah 23

Joe Root c Gill b Bumrah 5

Jonny Bairstow c Gill b Bumrah 25

*Ben Stokes b Bumrah 47

Ben Foakes b Yadav 6

Rehan Ahmed c Gill b Yadav 6

Tom Hartley c Gill b Bumrah 21

James Anderson lbw b Bumrah 6

Shoaib Bashir not out 8

Extras: 9; Total: 253-10 (55.5)

FOW:Ben Duckett (59-1, 10.2), Crawley (114-2, 22.3), Root (123-3, 25.5), Pope (136-4, 27.5), Bairstow (159-5, 35.4), Foakes (172-6, 38.2), Ahmed (182-7, 42.3), Stokes (229-8, 49.2), Hartley (234-9, 51.2), Anderson (253-10, 55.5)

Bowling:

Jasprit Bumrah 15.5 5 45 6

Mukesh Kumar 7 1 44 0

Kuldeep Yadav 17 1 71 3

R Ashwin 12 0 61 0

Axar Patel 4 0 24 1

India: 2nd innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 15

*Rohit Sharma not out 13

Total: 28-0 (5)

Bowling:

James Anderson 2 0 6 0

Shoaib Bashir 2 0 17 0

Rehan Ahmed 1 0 5 0

