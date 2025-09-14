Bundesliga 2025-26: Bayer Leverkusen claim first season win under new coach

New Delhi: Bayer Leverkusen celebrated its first Bundesliga victory of the 2025-26 campaign with a 3-1 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt, handing new coach Kasper Hjulmand a perfect debut to kick off the third round on Friday.

Despite coming into the encounter with confidence after two opening wins, Frankfurt found themselves behind early. Alejandro Grimaldo opened the scoring in the 10th minute when his free-kick from distance struck the post and bounced off goalkeeper Michael Zetterer into the net. The early goal gave the hosts momentum, even though both teams were forced into quick changes due to injuries, as per Xinhua.

As the first half progressed, Leverkusen began to dominate, and their pressure paid off just before the break. Nathan Tella was brought down in the box by Frankfurt captain Robin Koch, allowing Patrik Schick to calmly convert the resulting penalty in stoppage time for a 2-0 halftime lead.

The visitors responded swiftly after the restart. In the 52nd minute, youngster Can Uzun halved the deficit with a deflected effort, which marked his third league goal in a row. Encouraged, Frankfurt pushed forward and struck the crossbar through Nnamdi Collins just moments later, while Uzun narrowly missed the target with another chance.

Leverkusen’s situation worsened in the 59th minute when captain Robert Andrich was dismissed for a second yellow card. Reduced to ten men, the hosts had to defend deeper but still threatened on the counterattack.

Frankfurt introduced fresh attacking options in the final stages, but their efforts were repeatedly thwarted by Leverkusen’s disciplined backline.

In stoppage time, things looked even more precarious for the Werkself as Exequiel Fernandez also received a second booking, leaving them with nine men on the pitch. Yet, instead of collapsing, Hjulmand’s side delivered the knockout punch. Grimaldo stepped up once more in the 98th minute, curling a free-kick over the wall and into the net to secure a 3-1 victory.

The result ends Leverkusen’s shaky start, which had seen them collect only one point from their first two outings, and provides a morale boost under their new Danish coach. For Frankfurt, the defeat continues their winless run in Leverkusen, stretching back to December 2013. IANS

