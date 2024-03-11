Bundesliga: Bayern Munich thrash relegation threatened Mainz

BERLIN: Bayern Munich closed the gap to leaders Bayer Leverkusen to seven points for now after Harry Kane’s treble paved the way for a hammering 8-1 victory over struggling Mainz in the 25th round in Bundesliga on Saturday.

The German giants caught a perfect start in front of home crowd as Jamal Musiala’s square pass found Kane, who poked home from very close range in the 13th minute.

Bayern made it two only six minutes later as Kane’s shot dropped off left post, allowing Leon Goretzka to slot home the rebound past Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner.

Mainz responded well and shocked the Bavarians at the half hour mark when Nadiem Amiri drilled an indirect free kick from 25 meters into the top left corner, halving the deficit out of the blue.

Bayern remained unimpressed though and restored its two-goal lead just before the break after Kane finished off Leon Goretzka’s assist in the injury time of the first half.

The defending champions started where they left off and extended their lead through Thomas Muller, who made no mistake and tapped home Musiala’s good build-up work in the 47th minute.

Bayern took the foot off the gas but neither Amiri nor Philipp Mwene could overcome goalkeeper Manuel Neuer despite promising opportunities.

Thomas Tuchel’s men continued momentum as Musiala and substitute Serge Gnabry added two goals within five minutes to work out 6-1 advantage.

Mainz couldn’t put up resistance while relentless Bayern wasn’t done with the scoring as Kane wrapped up his hat-trick before Goretzka nodded home a cross from Joshua Kimmich to round off the 8-1 goal festival.

With the win, Bayern remain in touch with front runners Leverkusen while Mainz stay on the 17th spot, which is a direct relegation position.

In other matches, ten-man Borussia Dortmund cemented their fourth place in the table after overpowering Werder Bremen 2-1. Fifth placed Leipzig secured a 2-0 victory over rock bottom Darmstadt. Cologne and Borussia Monchengladbach shared the spoils following a six-goal thriller. Augsburg snatched their third straight win after edging Heidenheim 1-0. Agencies

