Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen pull off another escape

MUNICH: Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen scored a last-gasp equalizer through Robert Andrich to come from two goals down and get a 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday that extended its record unbeaten run to 46 matches across all competitions.

The Germany international slotted in from eight metres after Florian Wirtz had floated a free kick into the box, to complete its latest comeback after also scoring a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund last week.

Xabi Alonso’s team, which plays AS Roma in the Europa League semifinals and is also through to the German Cup final, has already secured its first ever league title.

It has also come from behind on numerous occasions this season and has now scored 17 goals in the 89th minute or later in all competitions.

Stuttgart is third on 64, five behind second-placed Bayern Munich. Leverkusen is top on 81 points with three matches remaining. Agencies

