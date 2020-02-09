Bushfire Cricket Bash to be broadcast on Sony Network in India

Mumbai: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights in the Indian subcontinent for Sunday’s Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The match, to be played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne to raise funds for the victims of the bushfires in Australia, will be telecast live and on Sony Six and Sony Ten 1 channels from 9:45 a.m. onwards.

The Bushfire Bash is a T10 format match that features two teams, one coached by Indian legend, Sachin Tendulkar and led by Ricky Ponting, and the other coached by current Australia Test captain Tim Paine and led by Adam Gilchrist.

The match will have cricket legends and former players like Brian Lara, Wasim Akram, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh, Andrew Symonds, Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Dan Christian, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed along with women cricketers like Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Elyse Villani as well as Australian Football League players Luke Hodge and Nick Riewoldt, among others, who will take the field for the cause. IANS

