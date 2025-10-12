BWF World Jr C'ships 2025: China Lift Suhandinata Cup Beating Indonesia in Final

GUWAHATI: China stormed past defending champions Indonesia to lift the Suhandinata Cup for a record 15th time at the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 here on Saturday. The Chinese juniors, stacked with talent and riding high on confidence, wrapped up the tie 2-0 in front of an electric crowd.

China came into the title match with a squad featuring three reigning Asian Junior gold medallists and two silver winners. Indonesia, the title holders, needed something extraordinary to stop the Chinese charge. But despite a spirited fight, the title slipped away from their grasp.

The first set was smooth sailing for China. Cao Zi Han and Chen Fan Shu Tian, the girls’ doubles champions from the Asian Juniors, kicked things off with a narrow 9-8 win over Indonesia’s Riska Anggraini and Rinjani Nastine. That early momentum snowballed quickly as China dominated the rest of the set, wrapping it up 45-30.

The second set, however, brought the drama. Riska and Rinjani came out firing to give Indonesia a 9-5 lead, and it looked like a comeback was on the cards. They extended it to 13-8 before China flipped the script. Chen Jun Ting and Cao went on a blistering run, taking 10 of the next 11 points to snatch back the lead at 18-14.

From there, it was a tug-of-war. Indonesia’s Thalita Wiryawan pushed China’s Liu Si Ya to the edge, but the latter held her ground, keeping China ahead at 27-24. Then came the showdown of the afternoon as world junior No.1 Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah versus China’s Liu Yang Ming Yu. Zaki leveled the score at 27-27, and the two stayed locked neck-and-neck till 31-all.

But once again, China found a way. Liu forced just enough errors to push his side ahead and set things up for the final rubber.

Indonesia’s Alexius Subagio and Raihan Pramono threw everything they had at the Chinese pair of Chen Jun Ting and Liu Jun Rong, even earning a set point at 44-43. But nerves played a part. China saved the set point and snatched the match away, sealing it 45-44 to clinch the title.

India and Japan, both losing semi-finalists, had to settle for bronze.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also serves as the President of the Badminton Association of India. He handed over the Suhandinata Cup to the victorious Chinese.

Also Read: BWF World C’ships draw: Lakshya faces top seed Shi Yu Qi