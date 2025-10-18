BWF World Junior Championships: Tanvi Sharma ensures medal for India

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Tanvi Sharma became the first Indian female player to be assured of a BWF World Junior Championships medal in 17 years when she fought back from a game down to beat Japan’s Saki Matsumoto and reach the girls singles semifinals in the Junior World Badminton Championship at the National Centre of Excellence here on Friday. The 16-year-old kept her nerves under pressure and found winners with her cross-court slice hits to beat Matsumoto 13-15, 15-9, 15-10 in a 47-minute quarterfinal clash that kept the spectators on edge.

The last Indian female player to win a world junior medal was Saina Nehwal, who bagged the gold medal in the 2008 edition in Pune. Saina, who had also won a silver medal in 2006 and Aparna Popat (1996 silver) are the only other Indian female players to stand on the podium in the history of the competition.

Top-seeded Tanvi, who had bagged a bronze medal in the Badminton Asia Junior Championships earlier this year, began aggressively and looked like she was in control as she opened up a 10-6 lead. But a flurry of errors allowed Matsumoto to stage a comeback as the Japanese won seven straight points to take the lead. The Indian managed to stem the run but could not avoid losing the game.

The US Open finalist was much more comfortable with her shot selection in the second game and raced through to a 15-9 win. However, errors once again pegged her back at the start of the third game and it was clear that the top seed was under pressure as the players changed ends with the Indian trailing 5-8.

Those nerves definitely settled as she clinched four straight points to take the lead at 9-8 and then used her flat tosses and cross smashes to outplay her opponent.

Tanvi, who will now face China’s Liu Si Ya. The Chinese defeated Sri Lanka’s Ranithma Liyanage 15-9, 15-6 in the other quarterfinals.

However, India’s hopes of another medal in girls singles were dashed when eighth seed Unnati Hooda went down 15-12, 15-13 against second seed Anyapat Phichitpreechasak of Thailand.

Unnati clearly struggled with her front-court movement and though the Indian fought for every point in the 32-minute battle, she was repeatedly caught by Anyapat with her quick cross drops and smashes.

In the boys’ singles quarterfinals, Gnana Dattu put up a strong fight against third seed Liu Yang Ming Yu of China but his spirited effort was not enough to avoid a 15-11, 15-13 loss. The mixed doubles combination of Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo also fell short in the quarterfinals against Chinese Taipei’s Hung Bing Fu and Chou Yun An 15-9, 15-7.

Results: Boys singles: 1-Mohd. Zaki Ubaidillah (Indonesia) bt Zi Sheng Wu (China) 15-6, 17-15 (saved 2 gp); Li Zhi Hang (China) bt Chung Ching Cyrus (Hong Kong) 15-4, 15-7; 3-Liu Yang Ming Yu (China) bt Gnana Dattu TT (India) 15-11, 15-13; 2-Richie Duta Richardo (Indonesia) bt Ayu Fu Sheng (Malaysia) 15-9, 15-9.

Girls Singles: 1-Tanvi Sharma (India) bt Saki Matsumoto (Japan) 13-15, 15-9, 15-10; Liu Si Ya (China) bt 4-Ranithma Liyanage (Sri Lanka) 15-9, 15-6; 6-Yataweemin Ketklieng (Thailand) bt Yuzuno Watanabe (Japan) 15-3, 15-12; 2-Anyapat Phichitpreechasak (Thailand) bt 8-Unnati Hooda (India) 15-12, 15-13

Mixed Doubles: 1-Loh Ziheng/Noraqilah Maisarah (Malaysia) bt 9-Ikhsan Pramudya/Rinjani Nastine (Indonesia) 15-10, 15-8; Hung Bing Fu/Chou Yun An (Chinese Taipei) bt 14-Bhavya Chhabra/Vishakha Toppo (India) 15-9, 15-7; 4-Chen Jun Ting/Cao Zi Han (China) bt 8-Shuji Sawada/Aoi Banno (Japan) 15-3, 15-10; 2-Lee Hyeong Woo/Cheon Hye In (Korea) bt 5-Tan Zhi Yang/Nicole Tan (Malaysia) 17-15, 14-16, 15-6 (Result incomplete).

