CAFA Nations Cup: India begin Khalid Jamil era with a 2-1 victory

Hisor: Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan ensured India's new chapter under head coach Khalid Jamil began on a winning note as the Blue Tigers ousted Tajikistan with a 2-1 victory at the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup on Friday night.

It was India's first victory in nearly two years away from home, with their last victory dating back to November 2023 in Kuwait in the World Cup qualifiers. In a topsy-turvy affair, the contest was decided by the finest of margins. From Anwar's attacking prowess to Gurpreet's magic with the gloves, the 133rd-ranked side enjoyed one of its finest nights on the field against the 106th-ranked team.

The new era with Jamil at the helm began with India adopting a 4-4-1-1 formation, with Vikram Partap Singh and Irfan Yadwad making up the front two. While Tajikistan threatened with early possession, it was India who made the most of its limited opportunities.

Uvais took a long throw, a common Jamil tactic, hoping to unlock Tajikistan's defence. Anwar got his head to the ball, Tajikistan's goalkeeper crumbled under pressure while attempting to clear it, but only did a half job.

The ball returned to Anwar, who headed it into the back of the net to hand India an early lead. Tajikistan's defender tried to clear it off the line but sent the ball crashing to the roof of the net.

India continued to ride high with its newfound momentum as Tajikistan tried to find a solution to its problems through a slow, build-up style of play. India continued to maintain its robust defensive shape to negate the threat posed by Tajikistan's long-ball ploy.

In the 13th minute, India doubled its lead, and Anwar was at the heart of it yet again. He whipped in a corner from the right, and Rahul Bheke headed it to force a block by Hasanov. Sandesh Jhingan, who stood a yard away from the goal, smashed the ball into the back of the net.

While pursuing their first, Tajikistan tried to build pressure on India's defence by testing the goalkeeper and captain Gurpreet Sandhu. Tajikistan continued to knock on India's door with set-piece situations and running down the flanks to open the visitor's formation.

Tajikistan eventually reaped their reward in the 21st minute with Ehsoni Panshanbe flaunting his skills and vision to find Shahrom Samiev inside the box, who sent the ball past Gurpreet with a clinical strike to cut down the deficit to one.

India appeared visibly shaken, and the defence scrambled with Tajikistan seeking an equaliser with a long throw, but it was to no avail. The intensity eventually subsided, and India sat in a comfortable position as the first half ended with India leading the contest 2-1.

The players returned to the pitch for the second half in Hisor with the hosts continuing their hunt for an equaliser. Just moments after the resumption of the game, the hosts nearly equalised after Panshanbe slotted the ball into the middle just outside the box, off a free kick, and Alisher Jalilov pounced on the opportunity.

He shot straight at Gurpreet, who managed to get his fingertips to it to make a priceless save. Realising the gravity of the situation, Jamil introduced Danish Farooq, Nikhil Prabhu, and Naorem Mahesh in place of Suresh Singh, Jeakson Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte in the 55th minute.

The contest became a back-and-forth affair between India and Tajikistan, as they relentlessly pursued their next goal. Gurpreet continued to make timely saves to keep the scoreline intact as Tajikistan upped the ante to push India's back against the wall.

India held its breath in the 70th minute after Rustam Soirov went down in the box after a soft touch from Vikram Partap Singh. Soirov stepped up to deliver the equaliser from the spot, but a sluggish effort left his side trailing yet again.

Gurpreet dove low to make a match-winning save and ensure India survived its biggest scare. In the 83rd minute, Irfan Yadwad struggled after a collision and visibly appeared in pain and discomfort. The medical staff arrived, and he was eventually stretchered off the field; Ashique Kuruniyan was introduced in his place.

In one final push, Tajikistan's Soirov floated the ball from the left, but Hanonov's header went wide as the hosts' redemption arc concluded with a bitter 2-1 defeat. (ANI)

