Cameron Norrie, Marketa Vondrousova withdraw from US Open due to injury

NEW YORK: Britain’s Cameron Norrie and 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic announced on Friday they have withdrawn from the US Open.

Norrie, 47th in the ATP rankings, will miss the year’s final Grand Slam tennis tournament, which starts in New York on August 26, due to a forearm injury.

Vondrousova, 18th in the WTA rankings, has not played since a first-round loss in defending her title at Wimbledon, skipping the Paris Olympics due to a hand injury.

Norrie has not played since mid-July in Bastad, where he lost to Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4 in the Spaniard’s first event back from injury.

Norrie reached the third round at last year’s US Open. His best run in New York was to the fourth round in 2022 when he lost to Andrey Rublev.

Vondrousova, 25, will allow 98th-ranked Petra Martic into the main draw by pulling out. She joined Sorana Cirstea and Zhu Lin in withdrawing from the US Open. Agencies

Also Read: Arsenal Extend Charles Sagoe Jr's Contract and Loan Him to Shrewsbury Town for 2024/25 Season

Also Watch: