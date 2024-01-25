Cameroon rally to advance to last-16 after Africa Cup of Nations classic

NEW DELHI: Christopher Wooh was the last player to score in an extraordinary period of stoppage time as Cameroon eventually defeated Gambia 3-2 to stave off an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Cameroon clinched its place in the knockout stage as runner-up in Group C because the five-time champion scored more goals than Guinea, which lost 2-0 to group winner Senegal in the other game.

Two minutes after Wooh’s goal, Gambia defender Muhammed Sanneh set off wild celebrations when he put the ball in the net but the goal was overturned after a VAR check showed he used his hand.

Gambia put itself in contention for the last 16 by coming from behind to take a 2-1 lead when Ebrima Colley scored with just five minutes of normal time remaining.

But an own goal two minutes later from James Gomez, who was trying to cut out a cross, drew Cameroon level, and Wooh scored what proved to be the Indomitable Lions’ winner with a header from a corner in the first minute of stoppage time.

Defending champion Senegal finished with a perfect nine points from three games, followed by Cameroon and Guinea on four, with Gambia finishing bottom of the group with none despite all the excitement the Scorpions had brought to the tournament. Agencies

