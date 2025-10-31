Canadian Women’s Open: Anahat Singh’s dream run at Canadian Women’s Open ends in semis

Toronto: India’s rising star Anahat Singh’s dream run at the Canadian Women’s Open, a PSA Silver event, ended with a 3-0 defeat to England No.1 Georgina Kennedy in the semi-final.

Anahat, the World No.43, claimed two, big victories on her way to the semi-finals after defeating World No.20 Melissa Alves and defending champion and World No.7 Tinne Gilis.

However, the semi-final clash with Kennedy proved to be a step too far for the Indian teenager, as the World No.10 did an excellent job of neutralising the 17-year-old to win 11-5, 11-8, 12-10 in 30 minutes to secure her spot in the final decider.

The Delhi teenager’s dream run included her first victory over a top 20 PSA World Rankings player by defeating Alves 12-10, 12-10, 8-11, 11-2 to secure a quarter-final berth in a Silver-level event for the first time.

She maintained her strong performance, advancing to the semi-finals of the USD 96,250 PSA Silver event with a commanding straight-game victory over world No. 7 Tinne Gilis. IANS

