Can't think of a better finisher than him: Former England pace legend James Anderson hails Virat Kohli

London: Former England pace legend James Anderson termed star India batter Virat Kohli as "one of the best" players while chasing runs and finishing games, especially noting his prowess in white-ball cricket.

Anderson was speaking on the Tailenders Podcast recently.

Speaking on the podcast, Virat said, "I do not know if there is been a better batter in the history of the game batting second and chasing down scores than Virat Kohli. His record at chasing is absolutely phenomenal. The number of hundreds he has scored in the second innings, chasing down scores is ridiculous."

Anderson noted that Virat's chasing abilities are great due to the amount of self-belief he has.

"It is no surprise that when he gets in that situation, with his mentality, it is just like it is meant to be. His self-belief is so high," added Anderson.

On being asked if Virat is the greatest white-ball batter ever, Anderson said that while Michael Bevan of Australia would pull off fine finishes for Australia in the 1990s and early 2000s, the centuries scored by Virat during successful chases make him the "greatest finisher" besides one of the best white-ball batters ever.

"I cannot say that. I was thinking more in terms of just chasing. [As for the best white-ball batter ever,] Michael Bevan from Australia comes to my mind, particularly in the late 1990s and early 2000s - he was just phenomenal coming in at number six and doing that job," he said.

"Kohli batting at number 3 gets those hundreds while Bevan was renowned for getting his 50s, 60s and being at the end, while Kohli gets the big score, to get his teams over the line. I honestly can't think of a better finisher and greater white-ball players than him [Kohli]," he added. (ANI)

