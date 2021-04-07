Canterbury won Plunket Shield first class competition

AUCKLAND: Canterbury won the Plunket Shield first class competition on Tuesday, thus winning their fourth title of the 2020/21 New Zealand domestic season. Canterbury's match with Central Districts ended in a draw on Tuesday, thus helping them seal the title.



This is the first time that Canterbury have won the Plunket Shield since the 2016/17 season. The women's team had already won the one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and the Super Smash titles while the men had won the Ford Trophy earlier this month.

The draw against Central Districts helped Canterbury reach 109 points, thus taking a 40-point lead over second-placed Northern Districts and confirming the title win with two games left to play. IANS

