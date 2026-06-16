Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks Stun Spain with Goalless Draw in Historic World Cup Debut

Atlanta: Although it wasn’t a win, Cape Verde delivered a World Cup debut for the ages on Monday when it stifled Spain for a 0-0 draw in the opening match for both teams in Group H play in Atlanta.

Spain, which rank second in the FIFA world rankings, controlled the match in all phases but were not able to break down Cape Verde, which entered the day as the fifth lowest ranked team in the field at No. 67.

Cape Verde delivered the first scoreless draw of this year’s event against a Spain team which brought in a 31-match unbeaten streak (excluding penalty kicks) in official competition.

The Blue Sharks have goalkeeper Vozinha to largely thank for that. The 40-year-old finished his country’s first World Cup match with seven saves.

Spain’s first premier chance came in the 39th minute, when Marc Cucurella made a run and headed the ball down to Ferran Torres, who clanged the shot off the crossbar. The ball settled in Mikel Oyarzabal’s area, but his header was saved by Vozinha, who recovered in time to tip it over the bar.

Fabian Ruiz had another strong chance to open the scoring on a header in the box in the 56th minute, but he directed it right at Vozinha for an easy save.

Spain waited until the 71st minute to make any subs, when they brought on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal for his first appearance since April 22 due to a hamstring injury.

Yamal caused havoc on the right wing, but even he couldn’t get the Spaniards on the scoresheet.

Spain’s last great chance came in the 88th minute, when a cross found Oyarzabal open in the box. His one-time shot was deflected by a sliding Pico Lopes out for a corner kick. Agencies

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