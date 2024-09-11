Captain Ben Stokes returns as England drop Dan Lawrence for Pakistan Tests

London: Captain Ben Stokes will return to the side after a hamstring injury ruled him out of the Sri Lanka Tests while Dan Lawrence has been dropped from the 17-member squad for the three-match Test series against Pakistan set to commence in October.

England have also named uncapped duo Jordan Cox and Brydon Carse in the squad. Meanwhile, opener Zak Crawley will return for the Pakistan tour after missing the three-match home Test series against Sri Lanka due to a broken finger.

In Crawley's absence, Lawrence was given the opportunity to open the innings, unlike his usual middle-order role. However, he failed to make the most of the opportunities and only registered the best score of 35 across six innings.

Cox, who will make his T20I debut for England against Australia in Southampton on Wednesday, will provide back-up wicketkeeper-batter option for England on the tour.

Durham pace bowler Carse has already featured in 14 ODIs and three T20I matches. Known for his genuine pace, Carse holds a central contract but missed three months this season due to a suspension for historic gambling violations.

Eight players from the squad – Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Stokes – return to Pakistan following the 3-0 Test series victory in 2022.

Spinner Jack Leach made his return to the Test set-up for the first time since the opening Test in India in January 2024. Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who made his Test debut in Karachi during the last Pakistan tour in December 2022, will be aiming to add to his four Test caps. The duo will join first-choice spinner Shoaib Bashir in the squad. IANS

