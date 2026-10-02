Carlos Alcaraz begins Japan Open defence with win over Alex Michelsen

TOKYO: Carlos Alcaraz began his defence of the Japan Open title with a battling 7-6 (7/1), 4-6, 6-1 win over Alex Michelsen in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Spanish world number three struggled to find his rhythm early on, spraying shots long or into the net as the big-serving American stayed aggressive.

He pulled away in the tie-break but was pinned back in the second set, with Michelsen, ranked 34th, gaining parity after a marathon 10th game.

From there, though, the seven-time Grand Slam champion suddenly found form, mixing a barrage of blistering aces with delicate volleys to nullify his opponent’s threat. It was ultimately a heartening performance for Alcaraz, who only returned to action at the US Open in August after a four-month injury layoff.

He will play Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi, ranked 37th, in the next round.

In other matches, Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar upset third-seeded Taylor Fritz, the 2022 champion, 7-6 (9/7), 4-6, 6-3. Sixth seed Casper Ruud also crashed out to Luciano Darderi of Italy, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

And fifth-seeded American Brandon Nakashima also left the tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert. Agencies

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