Carlos Alcaraz closes gap with World No. 1 Sinner after title in Cincinnati

NEW DELHI: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz continued to occupy the top two spots in the latest ATP Rankings released on Tuesday, which will be used for US Open 2025 draw.

Sinner and Alcaraz will be in the opposite halves of the draw at Flushing Meadows, just like the French Open and Wimbledon where they met in the finals. The draw for this year’s US Open will be revealed on Thursday.

Spain’s Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open champion, enters this year’s edition after clinching the title in Cincinnati where Italy’s Sinner was forced to retire due to illness.

Alcaraz is only 1,890 points behind defending US Open champion Sinner in the ATP Rankings. The Spaniard was knocked out of last year’s US Open in the second round and hence, has only 50 points to defend. If he better’s Sinner’s result this year, he will reclaim the No. 1 ranking for the first time since September 2023.

Karen Khachanov returned to the Top 10 for the first time since June 2023 after reaching the fourth round in Cincinnati. He had finished runner-up at the Canadian Open. Agencies

