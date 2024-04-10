Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters due to arm injury

Monte Carlo: Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of this week’s Monte Carlo Masters due to a right arm injury, the Spaniard wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

“I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play! I was really looking forward to playing... See you next year,” said the 20-year-old.

According to the ATP website, World No. 3 Alcaraz appeared at practice in Monte-Carlo with taping on his right forearm. Agencies

