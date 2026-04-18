Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Madrid Open

MADRID: World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Madrid Open 2026, which is set to start from April 20.

“There are some news that are incredibly hard to share. Madrid is home, one of the most special places on my calendar, and that’s why it hurts so much not to be able to play here for the second year in a row. It hurts especially not to be in front of my people, in a tournament that means so much. Thank you for the unwavering affection, and I hope we see each other soon,” the Spaniard wrote on a post on X. Agencies

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