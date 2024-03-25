Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in Australian Grand Prix

Melbourne: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday in a triumphant return two weeks after appendicitis surgery as Red Bull’s World champion Max Verstappen suffered his first retirement in two years. Sainz, the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race last season, held off team mate Charles Leclerc before a final-lap crash by Mercedes driver George Russell triggered a virtual safety car and eased the Spaniard’s path to victory. Agencies

