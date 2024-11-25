Celta fight back to hold 10-man Barca to 2-2 draw

MADRID: Celta Vigo fought back with two late goals in quick succession to play out a highly entertaining 2-2 draw against La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday.

It looked like Barca was cruising towards victory after it opened a two-goal lead thanks to strikes by captain Raphinha in the 15th minute and by Robert Lewandowski in the 61st, but the script changed after midfielder Marc Casado was sent off due to a second-yellow card for a foul in the 82nd minute.

With Barca down to 10-men, the home side piled on the pressure and managed to score twice with strikes by substitute Alfonso Gonzalez and Hugo Alvarez in the 84th and 86th minutes respectively. Agencies

