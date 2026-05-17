Celtic Beat Hearts 3-1 in Dramatic Decider to Clinch Fifth Successive Scottish Premiership Title

NEW DELHI: Celtic overcame Heart of Midlothian in a thrilling 3-1 encounter on Saturday to retain its Scottish Premiership title.

In what was a title decider between the top two sides, Celtic beat Hearts to end the seasion with 82 points, while Hearts came a close second with 80, as its wait for a first league title since 1960 continued.

Hearts took the lead through Lawrence Shanklad before Celtic equalised from the spot via Arne Engels after a VAR referral. With the scores tied at 1-1, Celtic’s Daizen Maeda put the ball in the net in the 87th minute but the referee adjudged the move to be offside but a VAR referral overturned the decision to give the home side the go-ahead goal.

With Hearts pushing for an equaliser and moving its goalkeeper up front, Callum Osmand broke forward from his own half to roll the ball into the net to seal the title and spark a pitch invasion from jubliant Celtic supporters.

Celtic won its 56th top division title and a fifth successive Scottish Premiership title win since 2022. Agencies

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