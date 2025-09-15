Central Zone 65 Runs Away from Duleep Trophy 2025/26 Title Victory

Bengaluru: Central Zone need just 65 runs to lift the crown in the 2025/26 Duleep Trophy after dismissing South Zone for 426 in their second innings on Day Four of the final at Ground 1 of the BCCI CoE Excellence here on Sunday.

The final going into Day Five was made possible due to a gritty seventh-wicket partnership of 192 runs between Ankit Sharma and C. Andre Siddarth. Initially, the Central Zone were in a pole position to get an innings victory by reducing the South Zone to 222/6 before lunch, and stood at a lead of 140 runs.

But Ankit and Siddarth delayed the inevitable and revived South Zone’s hopes of winning the final through a stunning rearguard act. After Ankit fell agonizingly short of a century after being dismissed for 99, a dramatic collapse in the final half hour of day four’s play meant Central Zone are now in a great position to win the trophy.

Brief scores: South Zone 149 and 426 all out in 121 overs (Ankit Kumar 99, Andre Siddarth 84 not out, Kumar Kartikeya Singh 4-110, Saransh Jain 3-130) lead Central Zone 511 in 145.1 overs (Yash Rathod 194; Gurjapneet Singh 4-124) by 64 runs. IANS

