Cerundolo Makes History as First Argentine to Capture Queen’s Club Title After Marathon Final

LONDON: Seventh seed Francisco Cerundolo out-lasted American Tommy Paul in a gruelling Queen’s Club final to claim the biggest title of his career on Sunday, winning 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3. Cerundolo wasted three match points as Paul served at 2-5 in the decider but finished the job in the next game on his serve to win his first ATP 500 title.

He collapsed to the court in relief after pummelling away a smash to end the longest final in the tournament’s history at three hours and two minutes.

Cerundolo is the first player from Argentina to win the prestigious pre-Wimbledon tournament and he did it the hard way, winning four of his five matches in a deciding set. Agencies

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