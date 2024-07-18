Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka in Women’s Asia Cup

Colombo: Big-hitting all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu will be leading a familiar-looking 15-member Sri Lanka squad in the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup, starting in Dambulla from July 19.

Wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewani, left-arm pacer Udeshika Prabodhani and right-arm pacer Achini Kulasuriya, who were not a part of Sri Lanka's home T20I series defeat against the West Indies, find themselves in the squad after doing well in the ODI leg of the inbound series against the visitors’.

Other familiar names in the team include Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, as well as youngsters - opener Vishmi Gunaratne and left-arm wrist-spinner Shashini Gimhani.

Sri Lanka kick-start their campaign against Group B opponents Bangladesh at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on July 20, followed by facing Malaysia, and Thailand on July 22 and 24 respectively. IANS

