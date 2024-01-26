Champions Bayern Munich battle past Union Berlin to cut gap to top spot

MUNICH: Champions Bayern Munich eked out a 1-0 win over visitors Union Berlin in their postponed Bundesliga game on Wednesday to bounce back from last week's home loss to Werder Bremen and cut the gap to the top to four points. The game had been postponed in December due to heavy snowfall in Munich at the time. Bayern, who will be without Dayot Upamecano for some time after he picked up a muscle injury, were eager to make amends for Sunday's 1-0 defeat and the visitors had to soak up intense early pressure. Union keeper Frederik Ronnow managed to stop Matthijs de Ligt's header and Upamecano's rebound in the seventh minute before tipping wide Kingsley Coman's low shot a little later. Winger Coman again went close to putting Bayern in front in the 23rd but his effort sailed just wide of the post with Bayern having close to 80 percent possession in the first half. Raphael Guerreiro broke the deadlock seconds after the restart, drilling in on the rebound after Harry Kane's shot had bounced off the post and into the Portuguese's path, to settle the hosts' nerves. IANS

