Champions League: Former Champions Barcelona take on Napoli in vital game

Madrid (Spain): Spanish giants and former winners FC Barcelona play arguably their most important game of the season when they entertain Napoli in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 match in Barcelona on Tuesday night. Not only is the club’s pride and image at stake after having failed to reach the knockout stage of the competition in the past two years, but its economic future is also on the line.

Barca’s budget for the 2023-24 season depends on reaching the quarterfinals and given that further cutbacks in spending will come this summer, defeat to Napoli would be a serious blow to its future plans, reports Xinhua. The good news for Barca coach Xavi Hernandez and president Joan Laporta is that the team produced one of its best displays in recent weeks in Italy three weeks ago. The bad news is that Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will miss Tuesday’s game through injury, robbing Xavi of balance and options to rotate his side.

Brazilian winger Raphinha began Friday’s 1-0 win at home to Mallorca in midfield, only to limp off and be replaced by Fermin Lopez before halftime with an ankle problem. Raphinha should be able to play on Tuesday, while Ferran Torres is also working hard to recover from a hamstring injury to take some part in the game. Robert Lewandowski was rested at the weekend and will replace teenager Marc Guiu in attack, but with Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso and Gavi all long-term injuries, the subs’ bench looks threadbare.

Young defender Pau Cubarsi impressed again at the weekend and could keep his place, and it means that Ronald Araujo, who returns after suspension, will either replace Inigo Martinez in central defense or Jules Kounde on the right.

Napoli were in turmoil three weeks ago, with the club sacking Walter Mazzarri and naming Francesco Calzona as his replacement just two days before the 1-1 draw in the first leg. Calzona has overseen an upturn in form, with two draws and two wins since his arrival, and that is something Barca needs to be aware of. (IANS)

