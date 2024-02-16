Champions League: Lazio down Bayern Munich; Paris Saint-Germain win

LONDON: Ciro Immobile scored a 69th-minute penalty to earn hosts Lazio a 1-0 victory over 10-man Bayern Munich on Wednesday in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash.

Immobile converted his spot-kick after Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano's clumsy challenge on Gustav Isaksen for which the France international was sent off with a straight red card.

Disciplined Lazio stifled the German side's attacks and Bayern were toothless throughout, failing to get a single effort on target in the match. The Bavarians, favourites going into the game, were desperate to bounce back from Saturday's 3-0 Bundesliga loss to leaders Bayer Leverkusen which left them five points off the top.

They will return to Munich with more pressure piling on coach Thomas Tuchel and his team after their second straight defeat. They have failed to score in their last two games.

Second half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola secured Paris St Germain a hard-fought 2-0 win over visitors Real Sociedad in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

The Basque club, who arrived at the Parc des Princes unbeaten in this year's competition after topping Group D, were arguably the better side until Mbappe fired home a volley after he pounced onto Marquinhos' corner to give PSG the lead in the 58th minute.

PSG took control of the game and in the 70th minute, Barcola extended their lead as he nudged the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

PSG were lucky to go into the break with the match scoreless as Real Sociedad’s captain Mikel Merino unleashed a thunderous strike that exploded off the crossbar just before halftime.

A resilient Mbappe, who missed his club's previous match due to an ankle injury, took advantage of Real Sociedad being temporarily down to 10-men after defender Hamari Traore was on the sidelines receiving medical treatment.

Mbappe's strike into the the top corner sparked wild celebrations among the Parc des Princes crowd and the Frenchman almost extended PSG’s lead a little later but his thunderous effort was tipped away by Remiro.

Barcola extended PSG’s lead in the 70th minute with a fine individual display as he burst through from the halfway line to net a tidy finish.

PSG had more chances to score but the visitors held on and will have a tough task to fight back from two goals down in the return leg in Spain on March 5. Agencies

Also Read: UEFA Champions League: Manchester City survive scare; Superb Diaz powers Real

Also Watch: