Champions League: Manchester City’s winning streak shattered; Real Madrid humiliated at home

LONDON: Sporting marked the final home game of coach Ruben Amorim's reign in stunning fashion as Viktor Gyokeres' hat-trick saw them come from behind to thrash Manchester City 4-1 and maintain their superb start to the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Portuguese league leaders were outplayed for most of the first half and should have trailed by more than Phil Foden's early goal, but Swedish striker Gyokeres levelled it up before the break.

City were caught cold at the start of the second period as Maximiliano Araujo finished a flowing move straight from the kickoff, before Gyokeres put Sporting further ahead minutes later from the penalty spot.

Erling Haaland had the chance to drag City back into the game but struck the crossbar with a penalty before Gyokeres wrapped it up for the hosts with another spot kick to send the Estadio Jose Alvalade crowd into raptures.

Amorim, who will take over as Manchester United manager on Nov. 11 and whose last game for Sporting is away at Braga at the weekend, milked the fans' acclaim on a lap of honour at the end.

He leaves the club in second position in the Champions League group phase with 10 points from four games, behind only Liverpool. City's first defeat in this year's competition leaves them on seven points although more worryingly they have now lost three games in a row in all competitions.

All eyes were on Amorim before kickoff after he accepted United's offer to take over from the sacked Erik Ten Hag.

The highly-rated 39-year-old has landed two Portuguese titles in four years with Sporting and they have started this season's domestic championship with 10 wins from 10 games.

AC Milan's Malick Thiaw, Alvaro Morata and Tijjani Reijnders all got on the scoresheet in a surprise 3-1 win at holders Real Madrid in the Champions League as the continental heavyweights clashed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Thiaw gave seven-times European champions Milan the lead with a header from a corner in the 12th minute but Vinicius Jr equalised with a penalty 11 minutes later.

Morata put the visitors back in front by netting from a rebound in the 39th and Reijnders fired home a Rafael Leao cross after a counter attack to wrap up Milan's statement win over the lacklustre title holders.

Real are languishing in 17th place in the 36-team Champions League table with six points, one spot ahead of Milan on goal difference after four games.

Off the back of a stunning 4-0 home defeat by Barcelona in the Clasico over a week ago, Carlo Ancelotti's Real struggled again and looked far from the commanding side who finished last-season's campaign with a LaLiga and Champions League double.

The last time Real lost successive games in all competitions was over three years ago when they were beaten 2-1 by Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League in late September 2021 and lost by the same result to Espanyol in LaLiga five days later. Agencies

