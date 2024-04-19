Champions League: Real Madrid edge Manchester City in penalties; Bayern down Arsenal

Manchester: Holders Manchester City were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium after they had battled back from 1-0 down to draw 4-4 on aggregate, as their hopes of a second successive treble were ended.

Real Madrid continued their quest for a 15th UEFA Champions League title after a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over holders City and booked a fourth successive semifinal appearance.

The first ten minutes were a tense answer. The two teams sat back and studied each other like a game of chess until Camavinga had a shot on target. Ederson caught his effort from the edge of the area in the 11th minute, a chance that was to be the prelude to the goal that gave Madrid the lead in the following move.

Valverde played a ball behind the defence, Vini Jr. broke down the right wing and crossed low into the box. Rodrygo shot, Ederson saved the Brazilian's initial effort and the forward smashed in the rebound to stun the Etihad Stadium (0-1, 11th minute)

That prompted City to go onto the front foot, and the home side went close just seven minutes after going behind when Erling Haaland's looping header smacked against the crossbar.

The reigning champions upped the tempo as the match wore on with Jack Grealish twice testing Andriy Lunin either side of the Real Madrid No13 denying Phil Foden.

With Guardiola in search of an equaliser, he sent Jeremy Doku into the action with 18 minutes remaining and the Belgian international was integral to the equalizer. When the tricky substitute's cross was only partially cleared by Antonio Rüdiger, De Bruyne was on hand to scoop the ball into the roof of the net.

City could have sealed progress deep in normal time, but De Bruyne was unable to double his tally, curling a long-range effort narrowly over the bar before side-footing over from close range.

The teams were unable to maintain the intensity of the first 90 minutes in extra time, City substitute Julian Álvarez unable to beat Lunin at the goalkeeper's near post deep into the additional half hour.

It was Lunin who proved to be the hero in the shoot-out, guessing correctly to deny Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva after Ederson had stopped Luka Modric's kick.

The 14-time winners of this competition duly confirmed their place in the last four thanks to Antonio Rudiger's low penalty into the bottom corner.

Joshua Kimmich's sole goal helped Bayern Munich progress into the UEFA Champions League last four after beating Arsenal 1-0 (3-2 on aggregate) in the second leg.

The German giants caught a bright start in front of the home crowd as Harry Kane's volley went just wide in the opening stages before Noussair Mazraoui'a deflected shot missed the target with 23 minutes gone.

Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya was also busy as he had to palm away Jamal Musiala's dangerous effort moments later.

The Gunners came also close and tested goalkeeper Manuel Neuer but neither Martin Odegaard nor Kai Havertz was able to score the opener from a promising position.

Bayern started powerful into the second half and rattled the woodwork in quick succession. Leon Goretzka's header dropped off the crossbar allowing Raphael Guerreiro to hit the outside of the left post with the subsequent rebound.

The Gunners, meanwhile, lacked penetration and couldn't pose a threat to the host's well-organised defence, reports Xinhua.

The Bavarians eventually broke the deadlock and shocked the visitors at the hour mark when Guerreiro's whipped cross into the box found Germany international Kimmich, whose diving header caught Raya flatfooted.

Tuchel's men gained momentum but Leroy Sane and Kimmich got their chances denied later.

Arsenal remained uninspired as Bayern's defense was able to keep the Gunners at bay.

The visitor's best chance in the second half came from Odegaard, who rattled the side netting.

Bayern protected its narrow lead to the final whistle and snatched the first semifinal ticket since 2020, the same year when it lifted the Champions League trophy. The German record champion join Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund in the last four and clash with Real Madrid.

"It is great to advance into the next round. Both sides took no risks in the first half, but we gained the upper hand after the half-time. We showed will and took the win," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

"The first half was nervous, but we played very well in the second half and should have added more goals to our lead. The bottom line is that we deservedly progressed into the next round," commented Kimmich. (IANS)

