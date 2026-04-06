Charleston Open: Defending Champion Jessica Pegula Sets Title Clash with Unseeded Ukrainian Yuliia Starodubtseva

Charleston: Defending champion Jessica Pegula advanced to the final of the WTA Charleston Open clay-court tournament on Saturday night, defeating fourth seed Iva Jovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

American top seed Pegula, who has been taken to three sets in each of her four matches in Charleston this week, finally wrapped up victory in two hours and 35 minutes when Jovic pulled a forehand return wide.

The 32-year-old from New York will face Yuliia Starodubtseva in the final after the unseeded Ukrainian upset fifth seed Madison Keys in the other semifinal.

World No. 89 Starodubtseva, who was initially scheduled to go through qualifying in Charleston before being granted a place in the main draw after a withdrawal, defeated Keys 6-1, 6-4. Agencies

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