Chelsea captain Millie Bright announces retirement from football

LONDON: Premier League club Chelsea have suffered a big blow amid the ongoing season as their women’s team captain, Millie Bright announced a shock retirement on Wednesday.

Bright ends her career as Chelsea’s longest-serving player, having been part of the club’s first trophy win in 2015 and the 19 that have followed since.

“Representing Chelsea over the last 12 years has been everything to me, but I’m now ready to say goodbye to playing football. I’ve given all I can, and I never wanted to fight for any other badge. It is now time, and I’m ready to go into a new era. I’m always going to be Chelsea, but just in a different way,” Bright said in a statement shared by Chelsea.

The Premier League club said she will be staying on at the club as a “trustee of our foundation”. It added that Bright will also be continuing to represent the club in a new role as club ambassador, reflecting her intrinsic link with Chelsea Football Club. (IANS)

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