Chelsea FC reach 60 million euros agreement with Wolves for Pedro Neto

New Delhi: Chelsea FC’s spending spree continues in full flow as they have agreed to a 60 million Euro deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto securing the Portuguese winger amidst interest from other clubs.

The 24-year-old’s move to Chelsea is all but signed with his medicals being booked. After completion, he will sign his new contract with the Blues as reported by The Athletic.

Neto has been highly admired across England and clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked to him but the 24-year-old has a rich injury record. Neto suffered a serious knee injury which saw him miss out on competitive football for nearly 300 days. IANS

