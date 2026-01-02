Chelsea Parts Ways with Manager Enzo Maresca Amid Poor Form

London: Chelsea have announced that it has parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca after a poor run of form that has seen it win just one of its last seven Premier League matches.

The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League with 30 points, and face Manchester City on Sunday. It is also currently 13th in the UEFA Champions League group stage phase.

“During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track,” read Chelsea’s statement.

Chelsea had performed well in Maresca’s first season in charge, finishing fourth and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League while also winning the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Europa Conference League titles.

However, his relationship with the board and fans has taken a hit this season. The Italian described the time before Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton as the “worst 48 hours of my life” because of a lack of support from certain quarters, and was booed by sections of the fans after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old departs Chelsea having managed 92 matches, winning 55, drawing 16, and losing 21. Agencies

