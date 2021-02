LONDON: English Premier League club Chelsea football club fired coach Frank Lampard on Monday.



Chelsea have not yet announced a replacement for Lampard but reports state that former Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel will take the reins at Stamford Bridge.

The club tweeted a statement saying they have 'parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard'. IANS



