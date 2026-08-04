Chelsea sign Valentin Barco from Strasbourg until 2033

London: Chelsea FC have confirmed the signing of Argentinian international Valentin Barco from RC Strasbourg. The midfielder has signed a contract until 2033.

The 22-year-old Argentine will join up with manager Xabi Alonso and his new team-mates later in pre-season.

Barco, 22, began his career with Boca Juniors in Argentina. He made his professional debut at 16 years old, after rising through the academy ranks, and won numerous titles before moving to England in 2024 to join Brighton & Hove Albion.

During his time on the Sussex coast, he enjoyed loan spells at Sevilla and RC Strasbourg, joining the latter on a permanent basis after a 2024/25 campaign in which he enjoyed a breakthrough spell and helped Strasbourg secure European football.

Barco contributed to 12 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions last term, and his form at club level saw him named in Argentina’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Last season, he was part of the Strasbourg side that reached the semi-final of the UEFA Conference League. IANS

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