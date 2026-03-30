Chelsea squeezes past Aston Villa, keeps faint WSL title hopes alive

LONDON: Reigning champion Chelsea needed a late goal from Sjoeke Nuesken to see off Aston Villa on Sunday, eventually winning 4-3 at its home ground of Kingsmeadow to keep its very remote hopes of a seventh WSL title in a row alive.

The win moves Chelsea up to second place on 40 points, nine behind leader Manchester City, with both sides having played 19 of their 22 league games.

Though it still has a theoretical chance of winning the league, Chelsea would need to win its remaining three games while City, which has only dropped seven points, would have to lose all of its.

Those slim title hopes looked set to evaporate completely against Villa as the visitor took an early lead through Chasity Grant, but three goals in an eight-minute spell from Sam Kerr, Naomi Girma and Lauren James put Chelsea back in the driving seat.

However, Chelsea’s defensive flaws this season were once again exposed as Villa battled back to level thanks to two quick-fire goals from Kirsty Hanson. Nuesken’s brilliant winner in the 82nd minute finally got the home side over the line. Agencies

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