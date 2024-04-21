Chelsea stun holders Barcelona in Women’s Champions League semis first leg

LONDON: Chelsea handed reigning champions Barcelona its first home defeat 1-0 in all competitions in five years in the Women’s Champions League semifinal first leg on Saturday, as Emma Hayes’ side target their first European title.

Barcelona, who last lost at home to Sporting Huelva in the league in February 2019, dominated early on but it was Chelsea who took the lead in the 40th minute as Sjoeke Nusken laid off the ball for Erin Cuthbert, and the Scottish midfielder fired it into the top corner.

The Women’s Super League champions received a lifeline after Barcelona had a penalty award for handball overturned in the second half after a VAR check showed a player offside in the build-up.

Barcelona had 66 per cent possession but struggled in the final third against Chelsea’s diligent defence.

Record eight-time champions Olympique Lyonnais host Paris St Germain in an all-French semifinal first leg later on Saturday. Agencies

Also Read: Barcelona Open: Casper Ruud marches past Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry into final

Also Watch: