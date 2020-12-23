Chelsea thrash West Ham; Burnley beat Wolves

LONDON: Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored a late opportunist double to secure a 3-0 home win for Chelsea over West Ham United in the English Premier League on Monday after Brazilian defender Thiago Silva had fired them in front with an early header.



The result lifted Chelsea to fifth on 25 points from 14 games, a point behind fourth-placed Everton, while West Ham stayed 10th on 21 points after failing to rack up a third successive away win.

It was a welcome victory for Chelsea after two successive defeats and Abraham acknowledged there was a rallying cry in the dressing room before the kick off.

"The boys said we needed a performance and that's what we did today," the 23-year-old told Sky Sports.

"As a striker, scoring goals gives you confidence, my team mates created a lot of chances and we defended well as a team.

"It's something you do in the park, get in the right areas and be ready when the ball lands. It's still early doors to be looking at the table, we have to just keep picking up three points."

West Ham's Declan Rice had a goal disallowed for offside before 36-year-old centre back Thiago Silva planted a thumping header past visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the 10th minute as he met a Mason Mount corner.

The Hammers twice came close as Aaron Cresswell shot across the face of goal and Chelsea centre back Kurt Zouma cleared a dangerous raid before Fabianski denied Timo Werner at the other end in the closing stages of the first half. But Abraham settled Chelsea's nerves when he made it 2-0 in the 78th minute after Werner's scuffed shot from the edge of the penalty area fell kindly for the England forward, who diverted it into the net with the slightest of touches.

With West Ham reeling, Abraham added the third two minutes later when he side-footed in a rebound from a tight angle after Christian Pulisic's close-range header was parried by Fabianski.

Misfiring Germany international Werner missed a chance to make it 4-0 in the dying minutes when he rattled the crossbar from close range after a fine run and assist by N'Golo Kante.

Wood and Barnes on target as Burnley beat Wolves

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood were on target as Burnley beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Turf Moor on Monday to move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The win against 11th-placed Wolves, extends Burnley's unbeaten run to four games and moves them up to 16th spot on 13 points and one behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

Burnley had been struggling for goals, managing just six in their opening 12 league matches of the season, and manager Sean Dyche turned to his trusted old pairing of Barnes and Wood for the visit of Nuno Espirito Santo's team.

Barnes, who last scored in November 2019, put the Clarets ahead 10 minutes before the break, heading in at the back post after Charlie Taylor burst to the byline and floated in a high cross.

Josh Brownhill went close for the home side after the break with a well-struck effort from outside the box which crashed against the bar.

But moments later Burnley had their second when Ben Mee rose to head a free-kick across the face of goal and, with Barnes causing havoc in the Wolves defence, the ball fell to New Zealander Wood who fired home.

Wood almost had another when he smartly collected an Ashley Westwood ball and turned his marker but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Rui Patricio's outstretched left leg.

Burnley looked more determined with Westwood and Brownhill relentless in midfield but, having failed to take their chances to kill off the game, were forced to sweat in the final minutes after an 89th minute Fabio Silva penalty gave Wolves hope.

Burnley brought on young midfielder Josh Benson and, before the subsitute had even touched the ball, he brought down Silva in the box and the 18-year-old club-record signing converted.

But the Clarets, who now have just one defeat in their last seven, held on for three vital points in what looks set to be a tight battle at the bottom end of the table.

Barnes, who has had injury problems during his barren spell, justified his recall with a typically active and aggressive performance and was delighted to have got on the scoresheet. Agencies



