Chennai City FC find form with win vs Indian Arrows

KALYANI: Chennai City FC took a huge leap toward survival as they got the better of Indian Arrows 5-0 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in an I-League game on Thursday.



A Vineeth Kumar brace coupled with goals from Rajesh, Jockson Dhas and Iqbal Hussain aided Chennai City FC to go four points clear of relegation rivals NEROCA, who had lost earlier in the day. With this win, Chennai City also ended their five-match streak of losses, and coincidentally their last win had come against NEROCA in the first phase of the season.

Coming on the back of a 2-1 loss against Sudeva Delhi FC, Chennai City FC took control of the game by the scruff of its neck. The Chennai-based club dominated possession and created chances in a bid to propel themselves out of the relegation spot with a win. IANS



