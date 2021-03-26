Chennai City FC survive late NEROCA fightback

KOLKATA: Chennai City FC survived a late fight back from North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) Football Club to win their final match of the I-League season 2-1 at the Kishore BharatiKrirangan on Thursday. Mohamed Iqbal's (90+4 mins) late strike in added time of the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides as DemirAvdic's (24 mins) first-half goal was cancelled out by Romtan Singh (90 mins) in the second half. IANS

Also Read: Relegated NEROCA battle for pride against Chennai

Also Watch: Tea workers stage protest demanding hike in daily wages jpg





