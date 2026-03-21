Chennai Super Kings Face Setback as Nathan Ellis Exits IPL 2026

Chennai: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered a big blow just a week before the start of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as their prime bowler Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the whole tournament due to a hamstring injury.

The franchise confirmed the exit of the Australian pacer with a social media post on Friday. “Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the season due to a Hamstring injury. Wishing him a speedy recovery!” CSK wrote on X. IANS

Also Read: Nathan Ellis Ruled Out of IPL 2026 Due to Hamstring Injury