Chennai Super Kings Sign Spenser Johnson as Nathan Ellis' Replacement

Chennai: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have roped in Australian pacer Spenser Johnson as a replacement for Nathan Ellis, who has been ruled out of the whole tournament due to a hamstring injury.

Earlier, Johnson had signed for the Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season, but he pulled out just before the tournament. The news was made official on March 15, and Johnson cited personal reasons for leaving the PSL. IANS

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