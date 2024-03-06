Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni lands in Chennai ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL)

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni landed here on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

The defending champion posted a picture of Dhoni, who led it to its fifth title last season, exiting a vehicle on social media, captioning it “#THA7A Dharisanam!”

Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni’s final one as a player.

Last year, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings. CSK began its pre-season training camp on Saturday, with the first batch of CSK players landing here a day before.

The players who have arrived so far include Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu (all-rounder).

CSK will open its IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on March 22. Agencies

