Chess ace Koneru Humpy's name proposed or highest sports accolade of the country

MUMBAI: The name of Koneru Humpy, India's best woman chess player ever and reigning women's World Rapid Chess Championship champion, has been proposed for the highest sports accolade of the country. On Thursday, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) sent to the Sports Ministry its recommendations for the national sports awards for the year 2019-2020, with Koneru's name topping the list.



Viswanathan Anand was honoured with the inaugural Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 1992. Since then no chess player has received this honour. IANS

