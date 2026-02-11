Chess star Alireza Firouzja to play in Norway Chess

Stavenger: Alireza Firouzja, widely regarded as one of the most dynamic and gifted chess players of his generation, will return to the elite Norway Chess tournament in 2026, adding further star power to one of the sport’s most prestigious events. Firouzja has long been seen as a symbol of the new wave in international chess. He made history by becoming the youngest player ever to reach a 2800 Elo rating, a benchmark achieved by only a select group of chess players. His meteoric rise began early: he earned the grandmaster title at 14 and later became the second-youngest player to cross the 2700 rating mark, achieving it at 16. IANS

Also Read: Harry Kane’s brace and Luis Diaz’s hat-trick help Bayern rout Hoffenheim