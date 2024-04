LONDON: Cheteshwar Pujara began his third season with Sussex in the county championship in the match against Leicestershire on Friday.

Pujara joined Sussex in the 2022 season and has played 18 matches for the county side that has returned to Division One this season. He will be available for the first seven matches this season. Agencies

