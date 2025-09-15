Chhetri returns as Khalid Jamil names 30 probables for Asian Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi: The head coach of the Indian senior men’s national team, Khalid Jamil, on Sunday announced a list of 30 probables for the October FIFA International Window. One of the biggest names of Indian football, Sunil Chhetri, has been added to the squad after sitting out India’s campaign at the CAFA Nations Cup. Young talent of Assam Parthib Gogoi was also picked. The preparatory camp will begin in Bengaluru on September 20, with the squad reporting to the city a day prior. Agencies

